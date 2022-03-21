Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
TAM SANDERSON
Our beloved Tam returned to heaven to join her husband, Terry Sanderson.
A large joyous reception of her extended family is being celebrated in heaven, by so many of her friends and family that went before her. Including her late husband, Terry Lynn Sanderson, her parents Joseph (Jolly Joe) and Shirlee Jensen Wilcock, along with her older sister Josie DeAnn and favorite Uncle Dave Jensen.
Tam came to this earth as Tamra Lynn Wilcock on May 17, 1963, the third daughter of Joe and Shirlee’s. On earth she leaves a sister, Teri Jo Wilcock Hull (Robert) and brother Todd Joseph Wilcock (Tiffini). As a child Tam marched to her own beat, she was free spirited and loved life. At the age of 17, she married her childhood sweetheart Robert Lazenby, then completed high school. After they moved to Arizona, where she managed a small bulk foods store. They later divorced and Tam moved back to Payson.
In 1991, Tam married her forever love and soul-mate Terry Lynn Sanderson, son of the late Albion Dewain and Jennie Emila Sanderson of Genola Utah. They leave behind four children: Terra DeAnn Armitage (Mike), Tamsun Jo Sanderson (Dillon), Takota Albion Sanderson (Kiery), Taylynn Wren Sanderson (Chris) and Two bonus children, Nicky and Natalie Marvin. Tam is a grandmother to every child she meets, and shares a special love with Kristi, Gus, River and Canyon!
Tam was a daughter, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she met. Her big heart, open arms and simple thoughtfulness was her shining rays. She especial loved spending time with her friends and family in the outdoors: fishing, 4-wheeling, and trap shooting. She loved animals, especially dogs. She loved Pepsi and Cookies. She loved to go shopping and eating Ice Cream from Polar Queen. Tam’s superpower was simply listening. She had a great memory for details, names and never forgot a special date. She loved helping at her kids’ school, spending time with friends on the PTA and was a member of the LDS church.
Tam and Terry had a very large extended family. Their hearts and home were always open to everyone. In their memory we wish you to spend an extra day with your loved ones!
Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 23rd 6-9 pm at Legacy Funerals, 3595 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Additional viewing the next morning, Thursday March 24th from 10-10:45 am, prior to the Funeral Services at the Payson Stake Center, 650 West 800 South in Payson, Utah.
LiveStream of the service can be viewed on the Legacy Funerals Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Legacy-Funerals-Cremations-166874953348457
