Santaquin City Hall Taking Form

The new Santaquin City Hall is beginning to take shape on the ground level on the southwest corner of Center and First South. The main entrance into the building will face the northeast. The photo above was taken looking westward, with the old Santaquin School's east wing and former city center building depicted in the background. The old school's east wing is expected to be demolished sometime after the new city hall building is completed.
This perspective (photo above) peers out eastward upon the new city hall basement as it is cemented into place. Signs of further construction ahead are evident in the timber.
A southward-facing camera lens aim is pictured above.
Again, looking eastward, with the old Santaquin School east wing and city center in the foreground.
These photos were taken on March 24, 2022.
