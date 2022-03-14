Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Ruth Aitken Thompson
June 22, 1933 ~ March 10, 2022
Ruth Aitken Thompson passed away peacefully the morning of March 10, 2022 at the age of 88. Born to James Nathan and Mary (Stoker) Aitken, she was one of eight children who grew up in Lake Shore and attended Spanish Fork schools. When reflecting on her youth, Ruth always spoke fondly of her siblings and her peer group known as The Dirty Dozen.
She married Lawrence (Lolly) Thompson on August 1, 1951 in the Logan Temple and immediately settled on the family farm in Payson. Denied children the first nine years of marriage, the couple was eventually blessed with four boys whom they loved and admired. When Ruth wasn’t attending the boys’ sporting events, she enjoyed gardening, canning, and quilting–all productive hobbies that netted her satisfaction and beautiful results.
Like her biblical namesake, she was known for her loyalty, determination, kindness, patience, and faith. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she devoted her life to serving others and had a firm testimony of our Savior’s redeeming love and sacrifice. She was a wife, mother, sister, and friend who emulated charity and fostered goodwill by always assuming the best in others.
She is survived by her sons: Rickie (Dena) of North Las Vegas, Nevada; Rodney of Payson, Utah; and Darrell (Lori) of Lindon, Utah. Two siblings (Grant and Joyce), a daughter-in-law (Chris), and several grand and great-grandchildren also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lolly, son Marvin, and grandson, Brady. All who are left to mourn her find comfort in imagining those tender reunions on the other side. We love you, Mom. Till we meet again.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 19th, at 11:00 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 5237 West 10400 South, Payson, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Payson City Cemetery.
