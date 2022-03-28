Monday, March 28, 2022

Orem Line


PHOTO: Workers lay down track for the Salt Lake and Utah Railroad (Orem Line) construction project immediately west of the modern day Payson Post Office, which is located at 955 East 100 North. The main line was completed in 1916.
