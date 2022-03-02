Payson Spike Ceremony Of 1916

“The first train rolled into the depot located at 100 North and Main Street at 9:30 AM the morning of May 26, 1916,” according to the Payson Historical Society. “Aboard were about 300 people including railroad dignitaries from Salt Lake City and points south.”
The Payson Silver Band and Payson residents awaited the train’s arrival near a platform erected on Main Street, near the end of the tracks by the station.
Payson Mayor Thomas E. Reece opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech. W. C. Orem, who helped finance the line, followed, sharing his thoughts on the Interurban project’s completion.
The crowd moved to the track’s end after. It was here the ceremonial spike was driven in by the Carnival Queen Lavina Done and Mr Orem’s daughter, Gladys Orem.
