Local Resident Recalls Thistle's Past

Local resident Kent Butler sent us historical photos passed down to him by his family. They set roots in the Spanish Fork area generations ago.
Several of these photos depict the Thistle area some one hundred years ago. Others, also shown here, are from Kent’s own collection; they are personal snapshots taken in Thistle following the devastating 1983 landslide. The photo above depicts a young Kent measuring the high water that settled after the rain and destruction.
Utah Geological Survey noted this year that “record-breaking precipitation in the fall of 1982” preceded the landslide.
For more , go to: https://geology.utah.gov/.../geosights/thistle-landslide/
