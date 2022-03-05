Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
RENAE WESTRING MANGELSON
Renae Westring Mangelson, age 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in her home in Payson, Utah, surrounded by family.
She was born May 5, 1937 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Theodore (Theo) and Jean Dixon Westring. She married David R Mangelson September 18, 1959 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Manti Temple. She graduated from Juab High School in Nephi, Utah. She attended Brigham Young University.
Renae loved the Lord and served with dedication in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including serving a mission in the Bolivia Cochabamba Temple. She loved serving others and was compassionate to everyone she met.
She is survived by five of eight children, Dale (Yvette) Mangelson, of Payson, Utah, Karen (Mike) Anderson, of Woodland Hills, Utah, Don (Leslie) Mangelson, of Genola, Utah, Cheryl (Kenton) Phillips and Ben (Camille) Mangelson, of Payson, Utah; and Vaughn (Jennifer) Gourdin, a son-in law, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, 27 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren, with two on the way; one sister and one brother, Colleen Westring Allen (Cooper) Jones, of Monticello, Utah; Jerry (Sandra) Westring, of Nephi, Utah; brother-in-law, Ned (Alene) Mangelson, Salt Lake City, Utah; and sisters-in-law, Bessie (Gerald) Witt, Levan, Utah, and Sandra McDaniel Mangelson, of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, David; two infant daughters, Cathy and Carol, a daughter, Connie Gourdin; her parents; her sister, Janet Westring Wright Stuart; four grandchildren, Rebecca Mangelson, Tyler James Anderson, Lauren Gourdin Brandon, and Ashley Mangelson; and four brothers-in law, Lynn Wright, Harold Allen, Maynard Mangelson, and Kay Stuart.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the Mountain View 1st Ward church, 1138 East 100 South, Payson, Utah. Visitation at the church Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m., prior to the service. Internment in Levan Cemetery, Levan, Utah following the service. Funeral Directors, Anderson Funeral Home, Nephi, Utah.
Special thanks to Jordan DeGraw (grandson) with APlus Healthcare at Home.
