Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Myrlee Van Ausdal
Myrlee Van Ausdal, age 86 of Santaquin, passed away Wednesday March 16, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Santaquin on July 6, 1935, to Robert Carl and Norma Carver Van Ausdal.
She graduated from Payson High School and then later got a Comptometer Degree. She worked at Toro in their billing department until her retirement.
Myrlee was an excellent sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She loved being outside doing anything, but her biggest passion was gardening and yard work. She kept an immaculate house. She was a semiprofessional bowler and enjoyed bowling for many years. She was a very feisty lady and was lovingly known by her nieces and nephews as “Myrtle Turtle”.
Myrlee was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On August 7, 2019, she received her own endowments at the Payson Temple and thought of this as her greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by her sisters Juanita Hutchings of California, and Eileen Wall of Santaquin, her sister-in-law Vila Dean Van Ausdal, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 3 sister-in-laws Allen & Marion, Norman & Dorene, Carl, Keith, and Lyle & Lana Van Ausdal; 2 sisters and 3 brother-in-laws Ruth & Fawn Wall, Mary Lynn Van Ausdal, Carlyle Dean Wall, and Jack Hutchings.
A special thanks to Richard and the staff at Seasons of Santaquin and Bristol Hospice for their help and patience.
Graveside services will be held Saturday March 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South. There will be a viewing for family and close friends Saturday morning from 10:30 – 11:30 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East Santaquin. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
