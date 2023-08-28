Monday, August 28, 2023

Death Notice


"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”


~ Helen Keller


LARRY CARTER


Larry Dell Carter, 81, passed away August 27, 2023, of Payson, Utah, passed away in Spanish Fork, Utah.  Funeral arrangements are under the care of Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah.  A full obituary and service information will be available at www.walkermemorials.com where condolences may be sent to the family. 


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

The Payson Chronicle

Death Notice

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.  All that we love deeply becomes a part of us .” ~ Helen Keller LARRY CARTER Larry Dell C...