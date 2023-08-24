Thursday, August 24, 2023

“With her wand she gently touches

Each plant, and to gold it turns,

And the Golden Onion harvest

Is the time that she returns.”

~ “Legend of the Golden Onion,” Kathryn Quigley Betts, 1930 Payson Golden Onion Celebration Committee Member and Poet


