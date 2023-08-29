Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Larry Dell Carter
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things. I Will make thee ruler over many things; enter now into the joy of thy Lord.” Mathew 25:21
Larry fulfilled his final mission on earth. He promised his mother in-law he would care for Kyle till the end. Kyle was laid to rest and not even 14 hours later, his final mission was accomplished, and he returned home as well.
Larry Dell Carter was born the second child of Vance Lavar and Faye Warren Carter on August 15, 1942, in Los Angeles California. Later they moved to Payson, Utah where he spent the rest of his life.
Larry had a beautiful singing voice and sang at many school and church events. He had the lead in the musical production his senior year of high school. He also sang at many funerals with his good friend Lamar.
He met his sweetheart Nina Gay in high school, and they dated throughout. They were married on June 30, 1961, in the Manti Temple. Larry joined the National Guard, and they spent their first year together in Washington state where he was on active duty.
When they returned to Payson, Larry along with his father and two brothers started Best Deal Spring which they built into a thriving business. He retired in 2008.
In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling on the “Best Deal” bowling league. He also enjoyed motorcycle and snowmobile riding.
Later he and Nina took up a love for antiquing. They spent a lot of time traveling all over to shows and scouring the country for beautiful keepsakes. Larry could tell you where they bought it and how much they paid for every item.
When they had finally filled their home with antiques, Larry started collecting old cars and restoring them. He loved doing all the car shows and won many awards.
Larry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings, including Bishop. His favorites callings were working with the Adventure Scouts and working directly with the missionaries as president of the 70’s. He and Nina served a mission at the Joseph Smith House and Convention Center. They also took many cruises and traveled the world together.
They loved spending their winters in Quartzite, Arizona where they made many good friends and made happy memories.
Larry and Nina raised four children and have 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Every one of them knew how much he loved them.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vance William Carter, and brother-in-law Kyle Gay.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 711 South 600 East in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
