Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Paula Jane Wick BartholomewJuly 24, 1955 ~ August 16, 2023 (age 68)
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Paula Bartholomew, 68, returned home peacefully to her loving Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. She was born on July 24, 1955, to Paul Homer Kenneth Tanner Wick and Jane Arleen Gasser Wick in Payson, Utah.
She attended Peteetneet Elementary School, Payson High School, and BYU.
Paula married the love of her life, Grant Newman Bartholomew, in the Manti Utah Temple on June 20, 1975. They were married for 48 wonderful years and had many great adventures together.
She is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as Stake Relief Society President, Ward Relief Society President, Primary President, and Young Women President. Paula and her husband served two senior missions together. One in Shiprock, NM, with the Addiction Recovery Program and the other one in Hyde Park, UT, as Service Missionaries serving the missionaries in that area.
Paula worked for Options for Independence, Discovery Elementary, and Hospice.
She enjoyed shopping, bird watching, traveling, visiting the ocean, going to Disneyland, taking pictures of the sunset, and especially spending time with family and friends.
Paula was a very strong and dedicated individual despite the challenges life gave her. She is a polio survivor and lived her life with disabilities, but never let them slow her down. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, very caring and giving.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Legacy House of Bountiful and Inspiration Hospice for their tender care of Paula.
She is survived by her husband: Grant Bartholomew; children: Crista Harvey (Rick), Camie Walworth (Ben), Angela Wilson (Adam), and Ken Bartholomew (Denise); brothers: Mike Wick (Penny) and Jay Wick (Margaret); and 14 grandchildren.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Taylor.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 15th Ward, 203 North 200 West, Brigham City, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
