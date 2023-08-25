Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Maynard Dean Fullmer
Maynard Dean Fullmer, the last but most certainly not least, member of the Fullmer legacy, graduated to eternity on August 23, 2023. He was lovingly surrounded by family here, as he returned home to even more family there.
Maynard was born in Payson, Utah, on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1935. He was raised with six sisters in a small two-bedroom home and outhouse. Maynard called Payson home for his entire life. He was the youngest of nine children born to Robert and Evah “Cecil” Mattinson Fullmer. He graduated from Payson High School in 1953 and was so looking forward to riding on the Onion Days parade float for his 70th Class Reunion. His “Payson Pride” was never ending and attending the many football, basketball and other sports games was a favorite past-time, even after the grandkids were out of school.
After meeting his sweetheart Roma May Fullmer, the two were married on May 11, 1955, in Payson Utah, celebrating nearly 67 anniversaries. Together this fine couple raised three beautiful daughters, Barbara, Kathy, and Helen. He often said, “I was blessed with a mother, seven sisters, a wife, three daughters and a mother-in-law. I must be the luckiest man alive!” His greatest love was family. He was always concerned for their safety. The grandkids all know you never go to Grandpa’s without an undershirt and winter coat on. On the other hand, one of his favorite tricks was riding a bicycle backwards. A feat many grandkids would attempt but, after many bruises, never accomplish. Maynard held a variety of positions throughout his working life. Some include a miner, steelworker, cabinet maker, and security guard at Area 51 in Nevada. (Hey CIA, grandpa would never tell us ANYTHING.) Maynard ultimately retired from Geneva Steel after 32 years due to a broken back. Given time, and due to his immense strength and attitude, he recovered to spend countless hours serving his family, friends, neighbors, and ward during his retirement.
Maynard and Roma loved to hunt and spend time with family. They would spend many years building their cabin to get everyone closer and spend more time together doing the things they loved. Maynard could often be heard to say, “I just want to visit my friends and family and watch a little football. What’s wrong with that?”
Maynard is survived by his daughters Barbara (Gary) Walton, Helen (Ron) Holt, 10 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Roma Talbot, daughter Kathy Johnson, parents Robert and Cecil, brother Myron and seven sisters Cleo, Eva, Ida, Leah, Joyce, Loa and Edna.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home located at 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the “Old” Payson 1st Ward Chapel, 225 South 400 East, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may attend visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.