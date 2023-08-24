Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
KYLE EDWARD GAY
Our sweet angel entered his mother’s arms and left this world on August 23,2023.
Kyle was a perfect spirit. He came to earth to receive his body but being perfect he had already passed the tests of this life. He was not here for himself; he was here for us. He taught us unconditional love, true compassion and to see the simple joys in life.
Kyle Edward Gay was born the fifth child of Morden Samson Gay and Hazel Enone Bott on February 25, 1964. His two older sisters also delivered baby boys in the next couple months. We were all raised together.
Kyle spent his childhood trying to keep up with all the kids in the neighborhood. He rode bikes and did all the fun activities of the other kids. He loved swimming and spent the summer at the pool.
Band concerts were his favorite and he had a front row seat every week. Eventually the band allowed him to lead a song each week. It brought him such Joy. We are so grateful to all those that gave him this wonderful privilege. Grandpa Morden’s viewing was on a Sunday night, and he still insisted he needed to go to the band concert.
Kyle always made you feel like the most important person in the world whether he knew u or not. His face would light up and he would yell “Hey” and give you a big hug! His true joy showed in everything he did. Getting a pumpkin for Halloween or seeing the Christmas lights. It was impossible to be sad when Kyle was around.
Kyle did his schooling at Oakridge school and then Graduated to C U E where he spent 35 years. He made many lifelong friends. We are so grateful for the wonderful people that work in these great facilities. He loved them so much and always looked forward to going to work.
He also attended special primary and RAW for many years. He was also involved in special Olympics.
Before his mother passed away Larry and Nina promised her, they would take care of him until the end, and they did. They refused to give the responsibility to anyone else. Even when their own health made it almost impossible. Father in heaven knew it was time to bring him home.
Kyle was preceded in death by his parents, brother Layne Gay and Sister June Jackson.
He is survived by his brother Leon (Carolee) Gay, Sister Nina (Larry) Carter, Brother-in-law Boyd (Dora) Jackson and sister-in-law Gaylene (Rick) Crow and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to send a special thank you to Icare hospice for all the loving people who cared for him in the end.
We also want to thank Lilly and Abby at CTE for their loving care.
We also want to thank Kayley and all the other great nieces and nephews that have pitched in to help these last five weeks.
We will miss you, our ray of sunshine, but you have left your imprint on six generations who have been blessed to be part of your life! Father in Heaven, thank you so much for letting this angel be ours!
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Payson City Cemetery located at 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. There will also be visitation Friday, August 25, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.