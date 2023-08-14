Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
CLAUDIA TURNER
Our beloved mother, Claudia Ann Boyle Turner, 75, peacefully passed away at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center on 11 August 2023. She was born on 9 June 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Shortly thereafter she was adopted by George Wesley and Rena Emma Pedersen Boyle. She was the light of their life.
Her early childhood was spent in Salt Lake City until her parents relocated to Springville. She graduated from Springville High School in 1966 where she was active in the Pep Club, the Thespian Club, and the Acapella Club.
She married Jon Wendell Turner, on 27 December 1968 in the Manti Temple. They were later divorced. She is the mother of six children, Jon Wesley (Raquel) of Noble, Oklahoma; Jennifer Rebecca of Springville, Utah; Jessica Floy (Jory) Topham of Leavenworth, Kansas; James Glen of Boise, Idaho; Julie Ann (Carlos) Garcia of Springville, Utah; and Justin Heber of Springville, Utah.
Family was always the focus of her life. Mom was the most dedicated and steadfast supporter of her children and grandchildren’s interests, especially sports, following in the footsteps of her father. She often sacrificed to provide them opportunities to develop their talents. Mom also was a stand-in grandma for many youth. They felt her love and support in their many endeavors.
She had a vast circle of friends – from high school, previous employments, and church associations. She loved spending time with them and could always be counted on in their times of need.
Mom had a lifetime of service in her church mostly as the ward organist, but she also served in the Young Women’s presidency of the Payson 17th ward, one of her most cherished callings. She made lifelong friends and positively impacted the lives of many youth. She was always ready and willing to accompany musical performances or play at weddings and funerals. It was her many-year goal to play the organ at the temple, which she was able to do both in the Provo and Provo City Center temples.
She worked as a medical transcriptionist and medical coder for Mountain View Hospital and then BYU Health Center. She also did contract medical transcription for local physicians.
She was a lover of music, from jazz to classical and everything in between. She even had a short stint as a Ricky Martin fan.
Mom loved to travel, whether road trips or overseas, she was always up for an adventure. Some of her travel highlights include Central and South America, Europe, and Hawaii.
She enjoyed driving and even talked about wanting to become a long-haul trucker. The biggest blow associated with her failing health was no longer being able to drive.
A highlight of her life was getting to volunteer during the 2002 Winter Olympics, which brought together her love of sports and love of service.
Mom was always curious about her birth family and after her parents passed away, was overjoyed to learn more about her birth parents and to establish relationships with siblings she had always longed for.
She is preceded in death by her parents, birth mother Clarise Peterson Walker, and half siblings Sydney Jensen and Sandy Dutton. She is survived by her six children and 12 grandchildren (Paige, Eichler, Courtney, Jet, Wes, Alex, Zachary, Caleb, Makayla, Cristian, Kiara, and Cassandra), and half-siblings Joe Walker, Deborah Lamz, Vanessa White, and Vincent Walker.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Creek South Stake Center located at 365 North 400 East, Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, 15 August 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South in Springville. There will also be a viewing on Wednesday morning at the Stake Center from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
We appreciate the services of anyone who participated in her care in her final years in assisted living. She made it easy for people to love her. She was an example of kindness and love and was always pleasant to spend time with. She will be missed by many on earth but welcomed with rejoicing by her family and friends who have gone before.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.