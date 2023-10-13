ROOTED IN ART
Unearthing creativity connected to home.
“Brothers of Invention: Gilded Moments”
“Only photography has been able to divide human life into a series of moments; each of them has the value of a complete existence.” ― Eadweard Muybridge
#brothersofinvention #paysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #paysonians #utahpioneers #thepaysonchronicle #eadweardmuybridge #muybridge #paysonutah #eureka #tinticmining #gildedage #paysonpeople #utahhistory #rootedinart #bullion
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.