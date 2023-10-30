Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
KENNETH MARTIN PETERSON
On Monday, October 23, we lost our wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Kenneth Martin Peterson. He passed away after a long illness.
Ken was born in Payson, Utah, on Friday the thirteenth, 1940. His parents were Earl Joseph (Deke) Peterson and Lucy Spencer Peterson. He had one brother, Robert Peterson. His childhood was filled with cousins, fun and the iconic Peteetneet school. He graduated from Payson High School in 1958. It was a special time of his life with special friends. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Loveless , in 1960. They moved to Salt lake City so he could attend the University of Utah. He worked at many jobs while attending the “U” so Joan could stay at home with their two little daughters. He graduated in Accounting in 1963. Their family was complete with the birth of their third daughter in 1966 and their son in 1970. He worked as a CPA in the firm of Haskins and Sells and Main Lafrentz for 12 years.
In 1972 he moved his family to Paradise, Utah. He worked at Utah State University as Assistant Controller and later as Risk manager for thirty years.
He loved Cache Valley and Paradise for its beauty, people and the quiet of a small town.
He enjoyed cross country skiing with his friends in Logan Canyon and with his dogs around the hills of Paradise. If he was outside, he was happy. He loved hiking, camping and fishing with his dad, brother and daughters.
Southern Utah and Canyonlands held a special place in his heart. In addition, he coached his son’s soccer team for ten years as the sport was just emerging.
Ken loved his family most of all. He truly enjoyed spending time with them on family vacations. He drove across the country twice showing his children the wonders and diversity of this land and its people.
In his heart he was a philosopher. He taught his family to try and think for themselves and to appreciate nature and all living things. Children and animals loved him and he loved them back. He was a gentle man.
For the last eighteen years he struggled with a rare autoimmune disease called Inclusion Body Myositis. He slowly lost the use of his arms, legs and hands. Eventually, he became completely helpless but was very grateful that his mind wasn't affected— he could still think clearly and deeply, which he loved to do. His family lovingly took care of him throughout these years. He showed much courage and grace during the course of his illness.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joan and his four children: Sydney (Todd Williams), Andrea Peterson Lindstrom, Shannon (Mike Rigby) and Ryan Kenneth Peterson. Eight grandchildren: Cassidy (Matthijs) Williams Reinders, Trey (Pam) Williams, Hillary Williams, Beau Lindstrom, Brynne (Brad) Lindstrom Hatch, Bryce Lindstrom, Camryn and Ceci Rigby. Great grandchildren: Alida, Levi, Gwen and Felix Williams; Max Lindstrom and Willow Reinders.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and his parents.
We are grateful for Hospice, especially nurse, Natalia, who provided aid and comfort to dad and the family during these very difficult times.
There will be a celebration of life in November.
