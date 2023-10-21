Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jeremy Albert Cooper
June 19, 1979 - October 15, 2023
On October 15, 2023, the world lost a beacon of light, a charismatic and inspiring soul, Jeremy Albert Cooper. Born on June 19, 1979, in Payson, Utah, Jeremy, known affectionately as “Jer-Bear” to those who loved him, lived a life that was a testament to courage, love, and unyielding cheerfulness. His life, though characterized by immense challenges, was a resounding symphony of joy and inspiration that touched all who knew him.
Jeremy was the epitome of courage. At the tender age of 12, a horse-riding accident irrevocably altered the course of his life. Despite daily struggles and enduring pain, Jeremy took a resolute stand five years post his accident, deciding to choose happiness over despair. His infectious cheerfulness and unwavering positivity in the face of adversity were nothing short of inspirational. During his life Jeremy was employed by Oldham Associates, and when he wasn’t working, he found immense joy in simple pleasures, such as playing Uno, participating in dance parties, watching football and basketball, and most importantly, spending quality time with his beloved family. He was a ceaselessly cheerful soul, an epic fist-bumper, and a participant in the Mr. Inspiration Pageant, a testament to his inspiring spirit.
Jeremy’s love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, was the cornerstone of his life. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he embodied the teachings of the scripture, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not” (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36). On the last day of his life, he greeted his visiting relatives with his signature warmth, urging them to “Go to church!” Jeremy’s unwavering faith, his love for his parents, and his devotion to his extensive family were the pillars of his life.
Jeremy is survived by his father Jeffrey Cooper, his mother Margaret Cooper, and his siblings Krystal Meldrum, Autumn Carver, Rashelle Boucha (David Boucha), Jessica Carver (Tyler Carver), Steven Cooper (Cherise Cooper), Chelsea Kennedy (Thane Kennedy), MaraLyn Karaka (Wade Karaka), Katie Davis (Timmell Davis), Joseph Cooper, and Jacob Cooper, and 37 nieces and nephews.
Jeremy’s life was a testament to the power of faith, the strength of the human spirit, and the transformative impact of love. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know him and be touched by his inspiring life. We invite you to share your memories of Jeremy, upload photos, and celebrate his life on his memorial page. Let us remember Jeremy not for his challenges, but for his courage, his cheerfulness, and his unwavering faith, which continue to inspire us all.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 608 West 1400 South in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center. There will also be visitation on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah.
