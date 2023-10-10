Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jarrod Stephen Egan
May 26, 1972 - October 5, 2023
Jarrod Stephen Egan, a loved son, brother, and uncle passed away too soon, peacefully in his home in Sitka, Alaska, at the age of 51. He loved living in Sitka.
He was born in Payson, Utah to Stephen Ralph Egan and Susan Colyar on May 26, 1972. He grew up in Payson, along with his siblings: Michelle, Dallas, and Tiffany. He graduated from Payson High School.
Jarrod followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, finding a career in construction as a heavy equipment operator. His work gave him the opportunity to travel from the North Pole to the South Pole. He worked hard in every location and loved becoming familiar with the people and surrounding area of each place he lived.
He loved to hunt, trap, and “mud bog” and work in his shop. He liked four-wheeling and going for rides in the mountains with family and friends. He enjoyed barbequing the fish and King Crab he caught in Alaska for his family and friends. When he lived in Mona, Utah, he was always glad to help people using his mini-excavator.
Jarrod is survived by his mother, Susan Colyer; and by his brothers and sisters: Michelle Baker, Dallas Egan, and Tiffany Egan. He is also survived by four nieces and two nephews, a great niece, and a great nephew, all of whom he loved. He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Ralph Egan; as well as his grandparents: Ralph and Verda Egan, LaRae Okelberry Severe, and Dale Okelberry.
There will not be any formal funeral services in Utah for Jarrod. His ashes will be scattered beneath his favorite tree on Nebo.
