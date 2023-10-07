Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Celestia “Grace” Morris
A life Well Lived
On Monday October 3, 2023, Grace Morris returned to her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her eternal partner William “Bill” Henry Morris.
Grace was born on March 4, 1936, to Benjamin Franklin Shaw and Daisy Mary Maurine (Taylor) Shaw in Homedale, Idaho. She was the sixth of eight children and grew up in southwest Idaho.
On May 28, 1958, she married Bill Morris in the Idaho Falls Temple. They would move between the Boise area, and Utah County eventually settling down in Payson, Utah in 1967, where they stayed for the rest of their lives, raising their four boys.
Grace was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, with a deep belief in God and his love for us. She strove endlessly to improve herself and others around her. She served others tirelessly through her church callings of chorister, Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and many others.
She loved playing the piano, quilting and sewing and greatly benefited her family with her talents.
She was an entrepreneur and developed multiple businesses throughout her life. During the 1970’s nearly all the advertising circulars placed on people’s doors in Payson were from her management or company. Her efforts led to opportunities for the town’s youth to not only earn money but also learn hard work, integrity, and accountability. Later she would partner with her husband running Orchard Hills Honey.
She would go on to co-found Morris Quilting in 1987 in her home with her son Bill Morris. The company later moved to Main Street in Payson in 1991. They would employ hundreds of people over the years, contributing to the economy of both workers and the city. During this time, they manufactured clothing for companies like JoLene’s, Ocean Pacific Childrens Wear, LeVoy’s, Mini World, Pearl Izumi, Kathy Aurthrn Design, Concert Black, and The House of Dra/Wenches at Work. Clothing made at Morris Quilting has been shown at New York fashion week, Paris Fashion Week, and many Renaissance Fairs throughout the US. Her apparel was also sold in JC Penny’s, Sears, Victoria’s Secret, and many other clothing stores. For eight years she made swimwear for BYU Pool Rental.
Her influence will be missed by her children, posterity, and the community.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill Morris, and siblings Bernard, Benny, Patricia, and Wayne.
She is survived by her siblings, brother Bill (Kathleen) Shaw, her sisters Awana McLauchlin, and Betty Fausett, her four sons, William “Bill” Henry (Karen) Morris Jr., Raymond Val (Julie) Morris, Benjamin Wayne Morris, and Robert Roy Morris, 21 grandchildren, 44 soon to be 45 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 789 Arrowhead Trail in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery’s veterans’ section, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
