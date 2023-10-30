Monday, October 30, 2023

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service


"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”


~ Helen Keller


JOHNNY FRANK BLAND




Johnny Frank Bland passed away on Oct 5, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father Milton  Bland,

his mother Robbie Cunningham and his wife Denita Bland. He is survived by his daughters Melody

(Stephen) Daisson and Jennifer George. Six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, four siblings

Larry (Sally) Bland, Rick Bland, Mike Cunningham and Brenda Kilpatrik. John loved his family

especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening. He will be missed by many.

He always said "see yas later," never goodbye. Private funeral services were held on Oct 12, 2023

at the Hooper City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov 4, 2023 at 461 W 200 N,

Provo, UT, 2-4 pm in the Community Room. Donations accepted at https://gofund.me/a706243f


