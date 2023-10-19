TALES FROM THE FORT: “Death An Important Life”

Somewhere between the hinterland of typesetting and layout, paper and press, German Ellsworth’s April 1, 1922 death made it into The Paysonian newspaper’s March 31 edition. In the nick of time.
Named after his father German Ellsworth, who died soon after his birth, he was raised in Fort Payson by step-father Philo and mother Experience Almeda “Speedy” Johnson.
The early Paysonian German grew into prominence. His passing gave pause statewide.
Rain soaked Payson on the day his burial was carried out.
