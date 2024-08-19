Coming up in this week's edition in print

WEST TO PROSPERITY
“Twelve Miners”
Wives and children, foremen and townspeople gathered at the mine entrance all afternoon, some into the night. Nora Allen held her infant son and the hope she’d see her husband walk out of the catastrophe inside. Seven Zierold children needed their father. Elfrieda, their mother, stayed by the entrance, frantic, sleeping a sparse few minutes at a time as day one, September 17, 1914, drifted into the fainting future.
Hope was a flickering candle inside the Centennial-Eureka mine.
PHOTOS: The Centennial-Eureka Mine. This photo is similar to the image circulating in Utah newspapers relating the circumstances and aftermath of the September 17, 1914 cave-in at the Oklahoma stope inside the Centennial-Eureka mine.
Eureka City Marshal John August Allen (right) with wife, Cora Cordelia.
