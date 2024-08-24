Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Services

What weave once enjoyed we can never lose.
Colleen Sheffield
A happy reunion is taking place in heaven. Colleen (Watson) Thomson Sheffield, age 95, passed away August 18, 2024. Colleen was born February 28, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank Delbert Thomson and Naoma Watson Thomson. Naoma passed away shortly after Colleen’s birth, and she was raised by her father along with her maternal grandmother Magna Marker Watson and her stepmother Audrey Holmes Thomson. How joyful it must be for her mother, Naoma, to be reunited with her after 95 years apart. We are certain her beloved husband, Dale, was also there to greet her with open arms. And her faithful companion, Midget, was surely wagging her tail in delight at seeing her again.
Colleen loved her younger adopted sister Dixie Jean (Adair) and often reminisced about their childhood, some of which was spent in Washington State. Colleen’s sweetness remained from beginning to end. Her love for beauty never faded; she found joy in the petals of African violets, the splendor of roses, the majesty of mountains, and the calm of clouds in a blue sky. She loved oohing and awing at beautiful rocks. And as a child and into adulthood, she always took joy in flying a kite!
While Colleen was preparing to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was working in a bank. It is here she met the love of her life: Dale Bingham Sheffield. Dale had come to the bank to take out a loan. She chose to marry Dale and had to wait many years to serve that mission together with him. Dale and Colleen were married on May 22, 1953, in the LDS Salt Lake City Temple.
She was known for her hard work and thrifty budgeting. And for excellently making the food money stretch for a family of 10! She was an excellent cook, well-versed in preparing the classics. Fresh bread, popcorn balls, cinnamon rolls, mashed potatoes, meat, and gravy are all happy memories for her posterity. Her family was the most important thing in her life, the foundation of everything she held dear.
Writing in her journal was very important to her. She also wrote to her two sons Michael and Bryce and daughter Laurie on their missions, never missing a week. It is a marvel that she found the time with 5 daughters still at home all the while running the farm! Later in life, she was able to answer the call to serve that long-awaited mission with her husband Dale as her companion. They served together as senior missionaries in the Utah, Cove Fort mission. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Colleen served in the leadership of every women’s organization throughout her life. She served as Relief Society president, Primary president and councilor, and Young Women’s president.
She is survived by her eight loving children: Laurie Sant (Tom), Michael Sheffield (Wendy), Bryce Sheffield (Kathleen), Peggy Hegerhorst (Bruce), Cindy Carter (Alan), Marianne Hawkins (Ron), Diane Ferrin (Layne), and Daleen Olsen (Kevin). Colleen was also blessed with 36 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother, adopted sister, husband, and son-in-law, Joel Harmer.
Colleen had a joyful spirit and loved a good game of CanRum and Kick the Can. Colleen was always willing to go down a slippery slide with the grandkids. And, because of her petite stature, she made it look easy. Small in stature but large in spirit, she testified of her love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ in so many ways! As her posterity, we celebrate the life she lived and the person she is. We look joyfully towards the day when we can embrace her again.
We want to express our deepest gratitude to Cindy and Alan Carter and family for the loving care she received in your home. And to Lynn Mackenzie for being the piece of the puzzle that made it all work. Your dedication, compassion, and warmth brought comfort and peace to her life, and for that, we are forever thankful. You made a significant difference not only in her life but in ours as well. We are also thankful for the support and care provided by the staff at Maple Creek Home Health & Hospice. Thank you for being there for her and for treating her with such love and respect.
We love you, Mom!
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in Genola at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 West Main Street, Genola, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, Aug 30, 6:30 - 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East Santaquin, Utah 84655 and Saturday prior to the funeral service from 9:00 - 10:30 am at the Genola church.
Share condolences and view the zoom link for the Funeral Service at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.