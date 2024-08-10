Payson Labor Day Celebration A Home-Calling
How does it call out to you?
Days of onions, of homecoming, or harvest: Whichever way you frame it, Payson’s annual celebration is always a home-calling.
Labor Day weekend beckons people home to a city seasoned with live music, theatrics, exhibits, games, fair edibles, City of Fun rides, and a grand parade.
How does Payson's Labor Day celebration call out to you? What traditions do you continue with your family and friends? Which events do you look forward to each year?
Share your memories or plans for the upcoming Onion Days Celebration. Jot them down and send them in for consideration for publication, digitally to paysonchronicle@gmail.com or by mail or in person at The Payson Chronicle, 145 East Utah Avenue #5, Payson, UT 84651.
PHOTOS: An exciting horse race at the equestrian park near Payson High School in 1972.
An advertisement appearing in The Payson Chronicle highlights events planned for “Utah’s Biggest Labor Day Celebration,” Payson Harvest Days and Homecoming 1956.
