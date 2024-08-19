Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
JOSEPH ALAN WORTHEN
Joseph Alan Worthen, affectionately known as Joe, Mr. Worthen, Coach, Bishop, Dad, and the name he was most proud of: Grandpa, passed away peacefully at his home in Payson, Utah, on August 16th, 2024, at the age of 85.
Joe was Born on November 10th, 1938 in Panguitch, Utah. He was the 11th of 12 children. On September 19th, 1959, Joe married the love of his life Deanna Griener. They spent nearly 65 wonderful years together. Their bond was a beautiful blend of love, wit, and humor—qualities they shared with everyone around them.
Joe played basketball for the University of Utah, Dixie State and Utah State where in 1961 he earned a degree in Physical Education and Mathematics. He coached basketball and taught math for over 30 years at Payson High School. In 1984 Joe took on the role of Community School/City Recreation Director for Payson City, where he continued working until 1999. He worked on the volunteer fire department for many years. He loved payson and loved serving the community.
In his retirement, Joe could be found at his cabin at Panguitch Lake, where fishing became his “mission,”. When he was not at the cabin he spent many hours with his close knit group of friends, “the gang”.
Joe is survived by his four children: Wendi (Rick) Jewett, Rick (Shawnie) Worthen, Kris Ann (Darryl) Biggs, and Russell (Kodi) Worthen, along with 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Sheldon Dick (Joan) Worthen and his sister Jean (steve) Dickson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deanna, his parents Herbert and Alice, and nine of his siblings.
The Worthen family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the community for loving Joe as much as they did and for all the support they have received.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Payson 3rd Ward building, 274 South Main Street, Payson, Utah. Visitations will be held at the church on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral.
Interment will follow in the Payson City Cemetery, 805 East 400 North, Payson.
