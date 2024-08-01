Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Gordon Thomas Deschamps
Gordon Thomas Deschamps, age 77, passed through the veil on August 1, 2024, after an eight-month battle with cancer.
He was born on July 24, 1947 (Pioneer Day Centennial) in Burbank, California to John Phenoi Deschamps and Ruth Thomas Deschamps. He would often say he was going to live to be one hundred years old so he could be the Grand Marshal of the Bi-Centennial Days of ’47 Parade! He was the third child with an older sister and brother. He had an idyllic childhood with a loving family, living close to beaches, Disneyland, and Knott’s Berry Farm. At age 16 he lost his father in a car accident and has been looking forward to seeing him again after 61 years.
Gordon is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the British Mission (London area) from 1967 to 1969. On returning home, he attended Brigham Young University where he met his wife, Julie Hicken. They were married on October 9, 1970, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They made their home in Provo and there had four sons: Mick, Dave, Justin, and Pete. They later built a home in Payson where they have lived for the past 45 years. Gordon has served in many positions in the church. He was an ordinance worker in both the Provo and Payson Temples for 11 years. He and Julie also served as Service Missionaries at the LDS Employment Center in Springville in 2015 and recently as full-time Member Leader Support Missionaries in the Payson Utah Stake.
He loved old cars, hiking, camping with family and sitting in the backyard watching the robins find worms. His most recent hobby was rock hounding and making necklaces and framed pictures with beautiful Utah rocks. He enjoyed being able to give away his creations. He kept his quirky sense of humor to the very end. His family was his highest priority. Gordon was a great example in his service to others. He was always eager to help anywhere that was needed. He loved the gospel and his Savior.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Mick (Jessica), Dave (Ginger), Justin (Laralee), and Pete (Kenna); 18 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Kaye Doyle and his brother, John (Jenny) Deschamps.
We are so grateful to those doctors and nurses who served him at Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Monique and Kori of Symbii Hospice for their loving care. And also, for all the prayers, visitors, and love that were extended to our family throughout this journey.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 274 South Main Street in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
