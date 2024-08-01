Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Daniel Davis Rivera
Daniel Davis Rivera passed away on June 15, 2024. He was born on February 10, 1960 to Guillermo and Reah May (Davis) Rivera in Fort Benning, Georgia, the third of four children. Growing up in a military family, he traveled the world with his family, everywhere from North and South America to Europe, with his most memorable adventures taking place in Panama and Ecuador. Following his father’s retirement, they settled in Payson, Utah. He was involved in football, wrestling, and track at Payson High School, where he graduated in 1979. His love of math and science took him to the University of Utah, where he studied radiological technology and graduated with his degree in 1984.
Working as a traveling x-ray/CT tech, he continued his travels around the U.S., which brought him to White Mountain Regional Medical Center in Springerville, Arizona around 1992. There he met Keri Raban of St. Johns, Arizona. They married in 1994 and have two daughters, born in 1996 and 1999.
He spent many summers with his “rafting buddies” at the Salt River, Colorado River, Green River, and the Rio Grande, but not before their annual camping trip to plan what the year would hold.
In 2009, he moved to Winslow, Arizona and went to work at Little Colorado Medical Center. He would spend his days off exploring what Northern Arizona had to offer. He frequented “the creek” (Clear Creek Reservoir) with his dog Hoover and when they were visiting his daughters.
In 2016, after a 32-year career as an x-ray/CT tech, he left the medical field to pursue a career in outdoor recreation. He worked briefly at Black Canyon/Willow Beach River Adventure. For the last six years, he held the position of dock hand at Willow Beach Marina and Campground near White Hills, Arizona, where he was able to share his knowledge and love of the outdoors and water sports with others.
His love of the outdoors was evident. You would often find him hiking, swimming, kayaking, rafting, canoeing, or camping. When not outdoors, he could be found watching a documentary on the History or Discovery channel, Survivor, or the Amazing Race, planning his next trip, reminiscing about past adventures, or working in the yard. And he was never without his neon pink mug filled with Diet Coke.
He is survived by his daughters, Chey Rivera and Trystn Rivera; his sister, Cathleen Moffat; and brother, Anthony Rivera.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 10 AM MST at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 N 800 E St., Payson, UT. In lieu of formal attire (as he was not formal), we ask that you wear a tie-dyed shirt or a Life is Good shirt.
