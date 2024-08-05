Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Marjorie Nay
Marjorie Ann Warren Nay, age 81, of Payson, Utah, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend was called back into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on August1, 2024. She was born July 21, 1943 in Payson, Utah to Merle and Marjorie Bird Warren, the oldest of their seven children.
Marjorie graduated from Payson High School, then worked at Barbizon in Provo, Utah.
She later met Earl Nay, of Payson, Utah. They married in the Manti Utah Temple on August 25, 1966, and together had three children. Marjorie and Earl divorced in 1988.
Marjorie was a loving mother and role model to her children and grandchildren. She helped raise one of her grandsons.
She spent many years working throughout Utah County and Sanpete County experiencing different jobs. Marjorie later found her calling working as a Special Education technician for several elementary schools, which she really enjoyed.
Marjorie loved having her family and friends around, always providing a safe place for them.
She is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She accepted callings in the church whenever and wherever needed, including Librarian, Primary teacher, and several positions in the Boy Scouting program.
Marjorie loved doing things for humanitarian services and projects. She was great at crocheting and often crocheted leprosy bandages for that cause.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, and her youngest brother Joe Warren. She is survived by her children: Margo Jimenez, Craig (Amy) Nay, Kristine (Timo) Vargas, along with four brothers, one sister, as well as 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Services are pending under the care of Walker Funeral Home in Payson, Utah. Please refer to www.walkermemorials.com soon for more information.
