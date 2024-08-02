WEST TO PROSPERITY: “Beauty Shop Makes Hit”

Beyond the mine shafts and tunnels, anticipation shook homes, shops and steepled multi-denominational chapels and the courtly B.P.O.E. Block in winter 1922. A cast of sixty Eureka residents were picked and practiced for their part in the year’s hit comedy performance. Written with American funny man Raymond Hitchcock in mind, The Beauty Shop had been released by Paramount pictures that year in prospect of silent movie goers. Meanwhile in Eureka, the actors were homegrown, the performance unfilmed, and ticket proceeds granted to the Elks Lodge charitable fund.
Story in the next print edition of The Payson Chronicle. PHOTO: Southeast-facing photo shows the west side of the Elks Lodge 711 building on Main Street in Eureka, Utah. The B.P.O.E. BLOCK sign above the entrance is barely readable here. An OXFORD sign on the building’s west side is clear.
