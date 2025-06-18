Adventure Days Plein Air Art Exhibition

The Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center is currently showcasing the Adventure Days Plein Air Art Show, a vibrant collection of landscape paintings created outdoors throughout the Payson area. The exhibit runs through July 15, 2025, and all artwork is available for purchase. The exhibition follows a multi-day plein air painting event held during Payson’s Adventure Days celebration.
Sarah Ann Wilson (in hat) is shown standing beside her painting Rainier Cherries, first place winner of the Adventure Days Plein Air Art competition.
