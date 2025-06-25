Spring Lake Council Candidates

Calling all candidates in the running for mayor and city council in Spring Lake Town: The Payson Chronicle wants to hear from you. Send us your photo and story, which could include a bio, political platform, and short discussion on the issues that matter to you. We'd like to run all candidates' stories in the newspaper before the upcoming primary and general elections. Submit your story in person at 145 East Utah Avenue #5, Payson, or by email at mdolson3@icloud.com and paysonchronicle@gmail.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.