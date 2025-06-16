Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Shelly Craig
Shelly Craig passed away peacefully on June 9, 2025, after a long and courageous battle following a traumatic brain injury. She was 63 years old.
Born on September 9, 1961, to Farrel Dee and Barbara Jean Craig, Shelly inherited her father’s deep love of horses from an early age. She was a gifted horsewoman, competing in high school rodeo events including barrel racing, goat tying, and team roping. Her passion for horses remained a central part of her life.
Twenty-seven years ago, Shelly sustained a traumatic injury while warming up a racehorse—an event that profoundly changed her life. She was lovingly cared for by her parents for many years, and later by the staff at Parkway Health and Rehab, where she lived until her passing.
Shelly’s strength, spirit, and the love she gave to those around her left a lasting impact. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Trent J. Coombs and Jamie Coombs; her mother, Barbara Jean Craig; and her brothers Chad (Kim) Craig, Neil (JoEll) Craig, and Clay (Angie) Craig. She was preceded in death by her father, Farrel Dee Craig.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the many kind and compassionate individuals who cared for Shelly throughout the years.
A viewing was held at Brown Family Mortuary in Santaquin on Friday, June 13th from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Graveside services followed at the Santaquin City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.