Monday, June 9, 2025

Coming Up In The Payson Chronicle



 Coming up in The Payson Chronicle: The Raymond Stampede: A Legacy Of Rodeo in Raymond, Alberta

PHOTO: The “Father of Canadian Rodeo,” Oscar Raymond Knight, born in Payson, Utah Territory, in 1872. He organized the first official rodeo in Canada in 1902 as part of Raymond, Alberta’s Dominion Day (Canada Day).

#paysonutah #raymondstampede


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

The Payson Chronicle

Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

  Douglas Verl Dockstader September 1, 1942 - June 6, 2025 Douglas Verl Dockstader, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and frien...