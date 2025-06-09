Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Douglas Verl Dockstader, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025, at the age of 82.
Doug was born on September 1, 1942, in Payson, Utah, to Verl Eugene Dockstader and
Lenereaux Holman Dockstader. He grew up in Payson, where he attended school and
developed the grit, humor, and work ethic that defined his life.
On October 3, 1963, Doug married the love of his life, Carol Clark, in Ely, Nevada. The
two shared over six decades of life together, building a family and a lifetime of memories
filled with love and laughter.
Doug worked hard all his life, starting on the railroad and in the mines before retiring
from Pacific States Pipe Plant. He was known for his incredible mechanical skills—there
wasn’t much Doug couldn’t fix—and he was always the first to offer a hand when
someone had a car problem.
He had a great sense of humor and a big heart, traits that made him a favorite among
friends and family alike. Doug loved the outdoors and spent countless joyful days
hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends Phil Alvey, Ronald Alvey, and Jimmy
Peterson. In later years, he found joy restoring classic cars with his close friends Marion
“Red” Terry, Downey Memmott, and Ronny Memmott.
Doug had many passions and quirks that made him unforgettable. He loved ice cream,
hot sauce, apples, Cup of Gold candy bars, and breakfast for dinner. He had a lifelong
fascination with planes, trains, and cars, and never passed up a good camping trip or an
excuse to ride four-wheelers with friends. He once proudly grew a first-prize-winning
onion—something he never let his family forget.
Doug was preceded in death by his sisters Esther Eden, Twila Diamond, and Peggy
Bird, and his brother Elden Rex Dockstader. He is survived by his devoted wife Carol;
his children Cheri Gisburne (wife of Don Gisburne), Mike Dockstader (husband of Kristie
Johnson Dockstader), and JoEll Dockstader; and his brother Drew Dockstader. Doug
was especially close to Drew and his wife Ann, and cherished the time, laughter, and
memories they shared together over the years.
He is also survived by six grandchildren—Weston, Tyler, Garrett, Logan, Jennifer, and
Dustin—and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him great pride and joy. His
legacy of love, loyalty, and laughter will live on through them.
Doug will be remembered for his warmth, humor, generosity, and that unmistakable
sparkle in his eye. He lived life with a strong back, grease-stained hands, and an open
heart—and he leaves behind a trail of stories, smiles, and memories that will be
treasured forever.
Please join us for an open house Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 14,2025 from
1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 W., Payson, UT 84651.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.