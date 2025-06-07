Traveling Miles

Mike Olson’s grandkids (left-right) Sadie and Miles traveled all the way from Roosevelt to attend Friday night’s open house at the Peteetneet.
Mike Olson’s grandkids (left-right) Sadie and Miles traveled all the way from Roosevelt to attend Friday night’s open house at the Peteetneet.
Mike Olson’s grandkids (left-right) Sadie and Miles traveled all the way from Roosevelt to attend Friday night’s open house at the Peteetn...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.