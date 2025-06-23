Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Vicky Lynn Dibble Jacobson
December 26, 1949 – June 20, 2025
Vicky Lynn Dibble Jacobson was born to Blaine and Doris Dibble in Payson, Utah, where she spent her entire life surrounded by the people and places she loved. She graduated from Payson High School on May 23, 1968, and married the love of her life, Dennis Jacobson, on May 25, 1969.
Vicky worked at Zions Bank for 30 years, where she was known for her kindness, reliability, and strong work ethic. Outside of work, she found her greatest joy in spending time with family—whether it was camping, hunting, watching horse racing, or attending riding club events. Some of her favorite days were spent sitting outside her parents’ house on summer afternoons, sipping a Pepsi and visiting with family.
Among the simple pleasures in Vicky’s life, the quiet companionship of her dog Sunny truly stood out: always at her side—often curled up in her lap—Sunny was her loyal shadow, lifting her spirits and bringing her constant comfort.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Jacobson; her daughter, Robyn McGee; her sister, Jerry Dibble; grandchildren Corbin (Rachel) Jacobson and Jordan Hammond; and great-grandchildren Jax Jacobson and Paxton Hammond.
Vicky was preceded in death by her son, Gary Jacobson; her parents, Blaine and Doris Dibble; her in-laws, Glen and Lola Jacobson; and her brother-in-law, Gail Jacobson.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the iCare Hospice team and the wonderful staff at Beehive Homes of Salem, who cared so deeply for Vicky during her time there.
Vicky’s life was full of love, laughter, and deep devotion to her family. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.
A viewing will be held at Walker Mortuary in Payson on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Goshen Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.
