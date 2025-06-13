Happy Birthday W.B. Yeats

Happy birthday William Butler Yeats (June 13, 1865 - January 28, 1939). If you haven’t already, be sure to invite Mike to recite his favorite poem by the Irish poet, “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”
Happy birthday William Butler Yeats (June 13, 1865 - January 28, 1939). If you haven’t already, be sure to invite Mike to recite his favorite poem by the Irish poet, “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”
Happy birthday William Butler Yeats (June 13, 1865 - January 28, 1939). If you haven’t already, be sure to invite Mike to recite his favor...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.