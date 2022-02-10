Boxcar Rockstars Rock With The Lions

The Boxcar Rockstars rocked tonight’s Payson Lions Club Valentine party with an old school country-rock reverie. The band reunites friends and tune-turners Rhett Huff (left) and Chris Sorenson (right) twenty-five years after their first music-making project together in Payson. That project ended after Sorenson moved to Colorado, but the music never died. From his new digs and a new band a state away, Sorenson kept a song Huff wrote playing. Returning to Payson a quarter century later, the song was in his heart. Now the two are back at it, pulling the Boxcar into venues throughout central Utah.
