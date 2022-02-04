Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
DR. STEPHEN HAROLD SPENCER
Dr. Stephen Harold Spencer passed quietly Sunday January 30, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona from Parkinson's and dementia. He was born November 23, 1954 to Dr. Phillip and Karen Hiatt Spencer. His grandparents were Francis Harold and Alice Spencer and Harold and Grace Hiatt. Stephen attended and graduated from schools in Tooele, Utah, where his father had his dental office. He served faithfully in his church as a missionary to Nagoya,Japan; in the youth programs, as counselor in the bishopric and stake presidency; and as bishop, faithful home teacher, and temple worker.
Stephen graduated from BYU and completed his optometry degree in Chicago, Illinois. He married Wendy Butler, daughter of Carl and Carol Butler of Payson, in April 1979. Stephen and Wendy are parents of five children, Jason, Jeremy, Derek of Arizona; Stephenie (Alex) Phelps, Clinton, UT, and Ami (Jordon) Udall, Logan Utah. Dr. Spencer practiced in Utah, then accepted a position in Yuma Arizona where he established a reputation as a skilled and caring doctor. Survivors are his wife Wendy, his children, and twelve grandchildren; his brothers Kirk (Sue) Spencer, David (Kristi) Spencer; Aunts Sherry Gay, Audrey Hiatt, and Miriam Knight.
Services will be held Friday February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., in Yuma, Arizona.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.