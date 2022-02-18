Samuel Douglass Building On Main And Utah Avenue

Pictured is the Samuel Douglass building. No longer standing, the building was located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Utah Avenue. Constructed in 1891, the building remained in use until 1954, when it was demolished and replaced by the City Drug building. Samuel Douglass was the son of William Douglass, who owned one of the first stores in Payson, Utah.
