Early Twentieth Century Bandstand

Early twentieth century Paysonites are shown posing for a picture at Memorial Park’s centerpiece: The Bandstand.
The central Payson landmark has weathered the seasons well. It remains a popular place for pictures, but more so the live musical and artistic performances it stages for events year round and summer Sunday Band Concerts in the Park.
Hannah Jones Willey (1885-1961) can be seen (far back, left) looking southward from the west-facing bandstand off 250 South Main Street. Do you recognize anyone in this photo as someone who is a part of your family tree?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.