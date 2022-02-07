Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
DELOS TANNER
Our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Great-Great Grandfather and dear friend to many, Delos Alfred Tanner, passed away Tuesday February 1st, 2022 at the age of 92.
He was one of two sons born to Reta Ada Sturgis and Alma Jensen Tanner on December 13th, 1929 in Payson, Utah. Delos grew up in West Mountain where his family owned land and farmed. He was the older brother to Bert Tanner who preceded him in death.
A beautiful girl from Lake Shore, Alene Rose, caught his eye and they were married and sealed for eternity in the Manti LDS Temple on September 21st, 1949. They have had a wonderful and happy life together for 72 years.
They are the parents of four children: Denis (Sharon) Tanner, Steven (Kathi) Tanner, Kathleen (Kevin) Hoyt, and Carrie Lee (deceased as an infant); and have 10 grandchildren: Kris Tanner, Kory Tanner, Ryan Sass, Michele Gibson, Joseph Tanner, Missy Lambert, Molly Ingram, Marcie Falkner, Kal Hoyt, Karalee Turpin, who all adore their Grandpa. They are the beloved Great-Grandparents to 28 and also Great-Great Grandparents to nine, with two on the way.
He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Delos spent many hours building the West Ward Church in West Mountain (Payson) and was in the bishopric as the Ward clerk and worked in other capacities.
Delos and Alene worked hard as successful farmers and with livestock in West Mountain, Utah. They always had a large beautiful productive garden. One time a filming crew came to spend the summer and used their house, grounds, and farm to make or shoot a movie.
Delos was a bus driver for the Nebo School District for 33 years. The kids on his route thought he was lots of fun; he was quite the jokester. He drove the bus full of athletes to sporting events and other school activities. On occasion, they flew back to Georgia to pick up brand new buses and drive them home cross-country to Utah.
Delos and Alene loved to travel to California, Nevada, and Idaho and enjoyed visiting and spending time in Alaska, Oregon and South Africa; and going on many other adventures.
In 2006, they sold the farm and moved into town where they met, new dear friends in Payson, while continuing to go to sunny St. George, during the winter- time. In 2018, they moved full time to St. George in a beautiful new home. They had the time of their lives with cherished friends and neighbors in the St. George area for over 23 years.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Highline Ward Church located at 586 West 1750 South in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
