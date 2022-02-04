Friday, February 4, 2022

#peteetneet #utah #payson #art


 

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.  All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller   DR. STEPHEN HAROLD SPENC...