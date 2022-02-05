Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Blair William Herbert
Blair W Herbert, age 89 of Goshen, Utah was finally reunited with his loving wife Bonnie (Yvonne) and other departed family members on February 4, 2022.
Blair was born August 1, 1932 in Payson, Utah to George and Lavern Vest Herbert. He graduated from Payson High School in 1950. He married his longtime sweetheart Bonnie (Finch) Tanner in June 1951.
Blair worked at Geneva Steel, Ironton Steel and Road Construction at South Pass, Wyoming in his early years. He went to work in the mines in Nevada with a good friend Ken Thomas in June 1961. On his first shift at the age of 29 Blair was in a mining accident in Nevada which resulted in the loss of his eye sight. He didn't let this get him down for very long. In a few short years he found employment at the Elberta LDS Church farms under the watchful eye of a good friend Pat Downy and he became a tractor mechanic fixing broken farm equipment. He worked there for the next 18 years before retiring and moved on to his next challenge. With the help of his good friend Max Sabey he learned to repair small engines, lawn mowers, tillers and anything with a small engine and helped family, friends and neighbors in keeping their yards in shape. He was also the Justice of the Peace for Goshen for many years doing his judicial duties of performing many marriages and settling traffic citations. Some called him the "Hanging Judge" but no one ever hanged.
He didn't let the 60 years loss of sight hinder what he wanted to do which included helping build fences, corrals, sheds and pens for the variety of a farm animals he raised. He learned the art of tanning hides to make leather for different projects he worked on. He would often walk the 2 1/2 blocks down to White Service Station to have a Coke and a bag of peanuts. He made several trips to Alaska fishing for King and Sockeye salmon on the Kenai Peninsula with his sons, grandsons and friends. After Bonnie died his favorite thing to do was a road trip to Mesquite, Nevada to play the nickel slots. He never hit the big one but said it was just fun entertainment for him. He enjoyed traveling even though he couldn't see. He had a great sense of feel and hearing. He and Bonnie traveled to Mexico, Alaska, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, South Dakota, cruising the Caribbean and Hawaii, enjoying every minute of it.
Blair had a wonderful testimony of how God had blessed him throughout his life and the importance of church and family. He served his church in many callings in the Elder's Quorum, High Priest Group and a Stake Seventies leader doing missionary work.
He is survived by his children, Tanya Dorez, Michael (Joy) Herbert, Dana Herbert and Tim (Amy) Herbert; a twin brother Blake, sister Nyla Neil and brother Dale; 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren with one more due in May. He was preceded in death his parents, his beloved wife Bonnie, sisters Zelda Hurst, June Stanton and Darlene Taylor; a brother George Jr. Herbert, and a son-in-law Loren Dorez.
A special thanks to Encompass Hospice Healthcare for the help on his last journey, Lindy the RN, Anne as Chaplain and Susan his aide.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Goshen LDS chapel. 75 So. Center. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 So. 300 East Santaquin and again Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to services. Burial will be in the Goshen City Cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.