Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Mark William Wilson
“Some of it’s magic and some of it’s tragic; but I had a good life all of the way.” –Jimmy Buffet
Mark William Wilson was born on August 11, 1944 to Lawrence Wilson and Leeta Finlayson Wilson in Payson Utah. He moved on suddenly from this world on February 2, 2022.
Mark, we will miss your smile and your teasing, your ability to argue, but mostly we will miss your caring heart.
Mark loved the outdoors. As a child of 10 years, he worked hard hauling hay for a local farmer with no hat, no shirt and no sunscreen; therefore he paid in later years with skin cancer.
Shortly after graduating from Payson High School, Mark joined the U. S. Marine Corps. On returning home from basic training, he decided he would be honored to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He submitted his paperwork and was soon called to serve in the New England States mission. He served honorably in several areas for two years.
Mark had all kinds of loves: he loved sports of all kinds, participating in basketball, golf, hunting, fishing, pinching, Jimmy Buffet, and old westerns. He especially enjoyed fishing and water sports at Lake Powell. These rated high on his list. Best of all, he loved riding or hiking in the canyon with Pam. They knew every trail by name and could spot animals of every kind (deer, elk, moose, sheep, goats, turkeys, dove, chukars and even a cow or two on every peak and in every valley.
On returning home from his mission, he met Pamela Jo Ellsworth, and after a short courtship, he asked her to be his wife. On August 14, 1970 they were sealed in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. Their first home was in Payson, Utah and they lived in Payson all of their married life. They were blessed with 4 children: Nikki (Brian) Gabler, Noelle (Jory) Sorensen, Natalie (Travis) White, and Luke (McKenzie) Wilson. They also have been blessed with 18 grandkids and 4 great grandkids.
Mark worked for US Steel Geneva Works, mostly in the Rolling Mill. He met and worked with many good friends there.
Mark also served as a volunteer fireman for Payson City. He loved this work and his fellow volunteers. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different capacities, including working in the Payson, Utah Temple.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Payson South Stake Center, located at 711 S 600 E Payson, UT. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Payson City cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
