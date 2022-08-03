Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Gary Wayne Jacobson
October 6, 1969 – July 31, 2022
Our Cowboy, Gary Wayne Jacobson took his last ride on July 31st, 2022, in a tragic ATV accident. We were blessed to have Gary with us for 52 years.
Gary was born on October 6, 1969, in Provo Utah to Dennis and Vicky Jacobson. He loved the great outdoors where he enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, and moving cattle. He was a proud member of the Cockleburrs riding club and the American Quarter Horse Association spending many years training racehorses.
He graduated from Payson High School and had many jobs throughout his life which included working for McMullins in the cherry orchards, helping build three of the new power plants in Mona, Payson, and Orem, and most recently he was employed by Payson City working for the Streets Department.
Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to the love of his life Wendy Luster in the Payson, Utah Temple on May 5th, 2018.
Gary spent his time helping others whether it be moving cattle on the mountain or spending time at Dan’s Diesel; you never had to ask, Gary was always the first to help. Even in his death, he continues to help others through his organ donation.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Wendy; Grandparents, Blaine and Doris Dibble and Glen and Lola Jacobson; and Uncle Gail Jacobson.
He is survived by his parents Dennis and Vicky Jacobson; sister, Robyn McGee; son, Corbin (Rachel) Jacobson; nephews, Jordan and Paxton Hammond; grandson, Jax Jacobson; and his dog Remy.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 75 South Center Street, Goshen, Utah. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Utah.
