Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Val Douglas Holt
On August 10, 2022, our sweet father, Val Douglas Holt, 91, was reunited with the love of his life, his sweetheart Sally “Skeeter”, in what was surely a very joyous reunion. Doug was born in Orem, Utah, on February 27, 1931, to Cyrus Benedict and Verena Irinda Crandall Holt. In 1951 Doug met his sweetheart, Sally Mattinson. They were married on February 18, 1953, and were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti temple on June 25, 1963. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Doug grew up on a fruit farm and learned the value of hard work at an early age. His family would transport the fruit they harvested and sell it along the way, ending in Star Valley, Wyoming. He graduated in 1949 from Lincoln High School. Doug joined the Navy around 1950, was stationed on the ship LST857, and served in the Korean War. He was very proud of his country and his heritage. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Doug married Sally and began working as an auto mechanic. He then worked for Bradshaw Auto Parts and drove truck to earn money to begin his own auto parts business, Doug’s Auto Supply. Doug and Sally eventually owned three auto parts stores in Utah County. They worked side by side for 33 years. Doug made many friends and acquaintances during his time while running his businesses, of which he has always cherished. He served as a councilman for Payson City and was a volunteer fireman from 1973 to 2004, serving the citizens of Payson for 31 years. Doug served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but his calling of Bishop brought him many great blessings and friendships. Doug was an accomplished pilot, owning his own Cessna 182 for a time. He loved to fly and loved taking scouts and others up in the sky with him often.
Doug loved his family very much. He loved to take the kids on his “buggy” with him. He taught his family how to fix anything. He loved animals and could tame the wildest of cats. Doug was a friend to all and influenced many people for the better. They did the same for him.
He is survived by his children, Kib (Lori), Craig (Jill), Kirk (Holly), Cindy, Nicole, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Delight Penrod and Yvonne Brockbank, brother Cyrus “Jack” Holt, and two grandchildren, Joni and Kyson Holt.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 274 South Main Street, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Military honors and internment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
