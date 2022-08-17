Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
John Boyd Deuel
John Boyd Deuel was born to Carrol “HOOT” and Beth Rasmussen Deuel on May 16th 1942 in Payson Utah. He lived and raised hell in Santaquin for 80 years.
John married the love of his life, Jeneil Badham, on January 21, 1961. Jeneil was very patient and tolerant as they raised 2 boys in Santaquin. He enjoyed a successful career as an expert welder for Keigley Quarry.
He was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, that he adored. John’s passions were stock car racing, boats and motorcycles. But his family was his top priority. He loved his grandchildren and spoiled them rotten, John definitely lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, 2 sons, Guyle (Sallie), Shannon (Alyson), 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and 4 siblings, Richard, Marsha, Bryan and Brent.
Graveside services will be held Saturday August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Santaquin Cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
