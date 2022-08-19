Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jana Whitby Spencer
Born to George and June Whitby on August 17, 1953. Our sweet Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Sister, Aunt passed peacefully at home one day before her birthday.
Jana was just plain tough. She worked many jobs in construction across the country throughout her life and really enjoyed her work as a bail bondsman.
She was well known for growing and displaying dahlias and roses; she won many awards and collected dozens of crystal vases through the years.
Jana married Mark Spencer December 29, 1995. She is survived by her sons: Nathan (Stacy) Moncrief of Richmond, California, Victor (Jessica) Spencer of Salt Lake City, Utah, and William Whitby of Payson, Utah; sisters, Marsha (John), Sheri, and Jody. Jana is truly loved and will be missed by many lifelong friends.
The family sends special thanks to hospice nurses Angie and Charity.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.